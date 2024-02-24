Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GLBE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Read Our Latest Report on GLBE
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,816,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.