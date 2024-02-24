Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLBE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %

Global-e Online stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,816,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.