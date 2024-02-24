Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.70 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

