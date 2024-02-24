Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading Down 11.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 11,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Glucose Health Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

