Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 1,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.41.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

