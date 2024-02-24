Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $707.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $749.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Graham alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.