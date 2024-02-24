Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $305,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

