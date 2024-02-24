Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
GRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
