Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Griffon by 829.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 113.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 381,325 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

