Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.09 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $22,744,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

