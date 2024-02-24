Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

