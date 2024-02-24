Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.