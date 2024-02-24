Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HARP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.