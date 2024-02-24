Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Shares of HARP opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.12. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
