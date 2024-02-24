HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
HashiCorp Trading Up 2.4 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
See Also
