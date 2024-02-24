HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.