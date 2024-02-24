HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.16 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

