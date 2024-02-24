HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 219.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Shares of SLN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

