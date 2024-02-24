Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group increased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.15 on Friday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

