Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Shares Up 0.1%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.36. 71,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 252,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.