Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.12 and last traded at C$12.12. 5,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Canadian Large Cap Equity Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.