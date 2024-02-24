Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

HOV stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $872.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.66.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $4,519,183.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

