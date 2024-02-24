HSBC Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $880.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HSBC from $835.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

