IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

