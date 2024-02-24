IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $45.88 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 90,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after acquiring an additional 504,275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

