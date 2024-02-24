Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Trading Down 0.5%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.87. 1,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.