Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.