InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Shares Up 0.3%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.00. 2,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

