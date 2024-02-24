INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.02 ($0.76). 71,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 320,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.86. The firm has a market cap of £62.02 million, a PE ratio of -3,050.00 and a beta of 2.26.

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

