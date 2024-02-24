International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

