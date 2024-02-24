International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Shares Down 0.8%

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 252.80 ($3.18). 1,924,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,449,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.80 ($3.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.34) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDS

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

International Distributions Services Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.