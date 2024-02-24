International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.