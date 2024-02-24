International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
