Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Up 5%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.86. Approximately 267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
