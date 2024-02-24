Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading 19.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 19.1% during trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 31,271,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 8,128,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.
