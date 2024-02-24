Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.00% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after buying an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after buying an additional 497,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.