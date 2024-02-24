iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $29.16. 11,528,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 16,793,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.