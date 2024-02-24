Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

ISDR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

