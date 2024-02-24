Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

