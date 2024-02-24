Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

