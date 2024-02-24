Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $780.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

