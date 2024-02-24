JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.