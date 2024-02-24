John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Up 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 50,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 20,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,023 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,639,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

