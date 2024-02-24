John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

