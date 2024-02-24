Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,745 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $288.02 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $289.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.