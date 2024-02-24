Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 352 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT stock opened at $461.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $3,841,294 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

