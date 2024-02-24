Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,667 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

