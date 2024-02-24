Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.