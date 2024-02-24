Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $95.89 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,578 shares of company stock worth $29,434,234. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

