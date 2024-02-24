Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 298.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $5,309,729.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock worth $104,112,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

