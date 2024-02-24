Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after acquiring an additional 527,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 457.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

