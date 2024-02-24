Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.