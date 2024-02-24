Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $9,167,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

