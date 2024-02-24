Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 1,306,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.53 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

